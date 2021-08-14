DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 441.20 ($5.76). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 436.70 ($5.71), with a volume of 1,059,490 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMDS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.