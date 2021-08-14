DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00029056 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009236 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002212 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

