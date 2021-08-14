Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,246 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $50.99 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

