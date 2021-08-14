Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,755 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5,755.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

