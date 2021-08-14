Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 598.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. 4,086,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

