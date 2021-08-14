Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 1,492 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 113,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.