Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 4,023 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,277.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $594.03. The company had a trading volume of 259,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,623. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $578.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

