Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. 167,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

