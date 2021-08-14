Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 541,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. 3,398,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

