Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 12,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 200,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,439. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

