Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. 483,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

