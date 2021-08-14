Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.48 on Friday. 318,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

