Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.