Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after acquiring an additional 430,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644,548 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,993 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 876,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,510. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.59.

