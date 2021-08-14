Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 265,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

V stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

