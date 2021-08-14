Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.01. The stock had a trading volume of 554,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

