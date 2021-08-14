Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

