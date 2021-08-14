Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.02. 174,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

