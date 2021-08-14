Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AME traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 393,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

