Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

