Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 32,467 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,467 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,525,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

