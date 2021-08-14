Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 4,510 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.58. 577,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.