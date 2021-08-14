Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 692 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

