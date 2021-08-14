Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,842. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

