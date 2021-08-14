DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.