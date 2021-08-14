Dynamic Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Dynamic has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.20 or 0.06933780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.01471876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00386949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00146866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00573924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00351881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00306018 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

