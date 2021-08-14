Dynamite Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $220,972.00 and $171,334.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00319165 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.00948782 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 785,609 coins and its circulating supply is 390,362 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

