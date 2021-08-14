E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,323 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises about 2.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.