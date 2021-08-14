E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys 11,134 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech accounts for about 1.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,193. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of -2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

