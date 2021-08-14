E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $4.64 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Huazhu Group accounts for about 2.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 692,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

