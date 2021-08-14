E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 4.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

