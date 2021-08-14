E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases 72,738 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 1.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 1,523,865 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 10,890,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,143,656. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

