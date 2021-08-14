E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 7.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NTES traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,969. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.