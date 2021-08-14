E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 11,592 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. NIO accounts for 11.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.03. 38,910,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,333,992. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

