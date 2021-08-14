E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 434 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. BeiGene makes up about 2.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $12.32 on Friday, hitting $276.19. The stock had a trading volume of 155,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.22. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.05 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares in the company, valued at $405,687,872.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,314,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.