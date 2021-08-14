E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 54,325 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,325 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 1.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902,286. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.