e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.07 million and $110.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,302 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,040 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

