e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.