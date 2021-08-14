e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.