e-Money Hits Market Capitalization of $11.13 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $167,961.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00871348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

