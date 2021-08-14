Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 5,834 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $151.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

