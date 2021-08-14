East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

