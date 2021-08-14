East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.48% of East West Bancorp worth $49,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

