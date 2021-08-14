Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Holdings Raised by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Eastern Bankshares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Eastern Bankshares worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.