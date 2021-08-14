Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $837,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 17,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

