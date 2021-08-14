Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the July 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,786,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,066,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 94,604 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,380,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 81,157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 309,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 543,775 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 318,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,029. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

