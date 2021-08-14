Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 259.6% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 259.6% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM remained flat at $$13.79 during midday trading on Friday. 110,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,945. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

