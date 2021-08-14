Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 138,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

