eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

