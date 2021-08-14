eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

EBAY traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 17,836,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,451. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

