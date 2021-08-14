eCash Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $949.09 million and $7.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00137548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,846.73 or 1.00067626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00870120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,811,323,423,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.